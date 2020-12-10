Florida snow park on hold: Permit revoked shortly after attraction’s opening

DADE CITY, Fla. – Less than a month after first opening, Snowcat Ridge Alpine Snow Park has closed its doors after its permit was pulled, the business announced on Facebook.

Pasco County officials revoked the snow tubing attraction’s permit on Wednesday, the company said.

Snowcat Ridge officials said in the post that they weren’t provided any documentation or written explanation of any violations, according to a report from WKMG.

“Further, Pasco County has failed to recognize our State of Florida amusement ride approvals and will not allow us to open Snowy Slopes,” the Facebook comment went on to explain.

The Florida snow attraction said it has a legal team working to keep it open and that they hope to have a resolution soon.

If you were excited that there was finally snow in Florida, you’ll have to wait a bit longer to race down Snowcat Ridge’s slopes.