Despite COVID-19, Florida’s first snow park still opening

DADE CITY, Fla. – Florida will soon have a winter wonderland of its own, complete with snow, come this November.

Tickets are on sale to the Snowcat Ridge Alpine Snow Park, according to WPLG sister station, WKMG-TV.

The attraction, located in Dade City, which is about 35 miles north of Tampa, will feature a 60-feet tall snowy slope and a 10,000 square foot arctic igloo snow-dome where families can build snowmen and castles. The igloo will feature a smaller “bunny slope” for children.

The new park is set to open to the public on Friday, Nov. 20 and has instituted a COVID-19 safety plan.

Officials said the park will feature magical music and a light show on the slopes nightly, which can be seen from the Holiday Market at the park’s Alpine Village.

According to the company’s website, The Alpine Village will have a variety of food vendors offering hot and cold beverages, beer, wine and food.