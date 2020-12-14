Florida is the Grinch when it comes to Christmas spirit, study shows

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Holiday cheer is in the air, but you may not be able to see, feel or smell it here in Florida.

That’s because the Sunshine State is apparently a lump of coal, ranking dead last among all the states for Christmas spirit, at least according to one study by GetCenturyLink.com.

This is the third year that website did this report, and Florida dropped from No. 47 last year to 50th in 2020.

How do you measure Christmas spirit?

The study took into account the following:

Google searches for Christmas movies and gingerbread houses (29%)

Online shopping (via Google Shopping Trends) for wrapping paper, Christmas cards, Christmas ornaments, and “Elf on a Shelf” (28%)

Christmas music streams (14.5%)

Charitable giving in the last documented tax year, as defined by the IRS (14.5%)

Tweets about Christmas (7%)

Number of Christmas tree farms per capita (7%)

By that measure, the states with the most Christmas spirit were Utah, Idaho, and Wisconsin — and the snowy states seemed to have a big advantage over us warm-weather locales.

We’re not sure how much to trust this study. For one, we’ve seen some pretty incredible holiday displays sent to us by Local 10 viewers.

And there’s just something about the beauty of a palm tree wrapped in lights that outsiders might not understand.

So what do you think? Are we the worst for holiday cheer, or is Florida Man just misunderstood?