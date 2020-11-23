Light Up South Florida: Send us a photo of your holiday display

This holiday season may feel different than others, but we know you’ll be lighting up South Florida with the festive decorations that make this time of year so special.

And we want to show off those bright and creative displays.

From Nov. 30 until the end of the year, we’ll highlight many of them on the 11 p.m. Local 10 News, on our Facebook page, our Instagram page, and in the gallery on this page.

Submit a photo of your holiday display by clicking the camera icon below.

(Sender confirms that he or she owns the photo submitted, it is not copyrighted by a third party, and sender gives WPLG permission to air photo and publish on digital platforms and social media.)