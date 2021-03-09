Have you seen this missing child in Florida?

FDLE issued a missing child alert Tuesday for John Weldon, who was last seen in the area of Mount Dora and could be with 42-year-old Daryl Weldon in a 2014 silver Mitsubishi Outlander with Florida tag IB14FR.

Authorities are searching for a 9-year-old boy who went missing out of Central Florida.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a missing child alert Tuesday for John Weldon, who was last seen in the area of Mount Dora, which is north of Orlando.

Authorities say the boy might be with 42-year-old Daryl Weldon and that they may be driving in a 2014 silver Mitsubishi Outlander with Florida tag IB14FR.

The boy is 4-feet-6, weighing about 55 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information, call 911 or the Mount Dora Police Department at 352-735-7130.