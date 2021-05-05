Florida’s police officers, first responders to receive $1,000 bonuses

SATELLITE BEACH, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Wednesday that funds will be set aside in the state’s upcoming budget for $1,000 bonuses for police officers, firefighters, paramedics and EMTs across the state.

“Some people wanted to defund the police and we’re here to fund the police and then some,” the governor said during a press conference at the Satellite Beach Police Department.

DeSantis said he will be signing the budget in the near future and praised first responders for continuing to work out in the streets during the pandemic while some others were able to work from the safety of their homes.

“And they had to work more than they ever have, not just to deal with protecting us when the pandemic hit, but then obviously how police were treated last year in many parts of the country was a total disgrace, and they had to put the uniform on,” the governor said.

The bonuses will total about $208.4 million dollars and will be administered by the Department of Economic Opportunity in partnership with other state agencies.

Ad

DeSantis said he expected the bonuses to be distributed in the summer.

WATCH: Press conference at Satellite Beach Police Department: