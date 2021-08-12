Fauci tells Local 10 he’s ‘concerned about all of Florida’

WASHINGTON – If it were its own country, the state of Florida would be one of the worst in the world in terms of rising COVID-19 cases, Dr. Anthony Fauci said Thursday in an exclusive interview with Local 10 News.

“I am concerned about all of Florida,” said Fauci, the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and the Chief Medical Advisor to the President. “If you look at the rate of increase, the inflection of increase, the number of cases. You know Florida would be right up there, if Florida was a country it would be one of the worse countries when it comes to the increase in cases.”

Fauci said he expected the imminent approval from the FDA of a third vaccine booster shot for people who are immunocompromised.

“I expect it today, and I expect tomorrow that the advisory committee on immunization practices for the CDC will advise them about how to implement that,” Fauci said.

Asked if he expects everyone will need a booster at some point, Fauci responded:

“You know, I don’t know that. I do believe that this vaccine, particularly in the context of [the] delta [variant], the protection is not going to be indefinite in its durability.”

As for the ongoing clash between President Joe Biden and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Fauci said there is no time for divisiveness and that they need to work together against a common enemy — the coronavirus.