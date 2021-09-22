Florida teacher behind bars, charged with having sex with a student

BRADENTON, Fla. – A Bradenton teacher is facing several charges, including sexual battery, after school staff notified the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office about a possible sexual relationship with a student.

According to a press release, Taylor J. Anderson, 38, a teacher at IMG in Bradenton, turned herself into sheriff’s deputies on Monday night. Officers said she evaded arrest for several days before presenting herself at the Manatee County Jail.

School officials said they heard rumors about the unlawful relationship between her and the student, and confronted the student to confirm the rumors.

Anderson was banned from the campus and terminated shortly after.

During the investigation detectives found that Anderson was communicating with the student via direct messages, social media and texts over a period of several weeks. Detectives also learned that Anderson picked up the student from the student’s apartment in July of 2021 and travelled to the beach where the pair engaged in sexual acts while inside Anderson’s vehicle.

Anderson has been charged with sexual battery by custodial authority, traveling to meet a minor, and transmission of harmful material to a minor