Florida gas prices surge to their highest in 7 years

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The digits on the gas station signs keep climbing, causing more and more pain at the pump.

Florida’s average gas price rose 12 cents last week, with the current price of $3.17 the highest dating all the way back to October 2014, according to the American Automobile Association.

AAA says the rising price of crude oil is to blame, and that it could get even worse heading into the winter.

“The recent jump at the pump is directly tied to rising futures prices,” AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins said. “The higher crude price raises the cost of producing gasoline. Unfortunately, it’s not clear when these prices will come back down.”

Jenkins pointed out in a news release that the price of U.S. crude oil jumped 5% last week and that it also reached its highest cost since October 2014. Globally, demand for oil has rebounded from the 2020 pandemic dip, but supply has not kept up the pace, he said.

Patrick De Haan, who analyzes fuel prices for the website GasBuddy, tweeted that the nation is spending about $430 million more on gasoline every 24 hours than we did a year ago.

Ad

The national average #gasprice continues to move to higher ground, setting another fresh 7+ year high at $3.262/gal. The nation is now spending ~$430 million more on gasoline every 24 hours than we did a year ago. — Patrick De Haan ⛽️📊 (@GasBuddyGuy) October 10, 2021

De Haan added that while many blame the change in the White House for the shift in gas prices, global supply and demand are causing the climb.

I get a kick out of poorly informed people that blame a president when global oil prices are at their highest since 2014- like yeah- ONE country's President controls global oil and #gasprices? No. — Patrick De Haan ⛽️📊 (@GasBuddyGuy) October 10, 2021

[Find the best gas prices in your neighborhood with GasBuddy’s price map]

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis mentioned the rising prices at a news conference Monday morning.

“I’m really worried about gas prices going up,” DeSantis said. “That’s going to hammer a lot of Floridians going to work every day.”

The national average gas price on Monday morning is $3.27, according to AAA.

Across South Florida, the average prices are as follows:

Miami-Dade County: $3.18

Broward County: $3.21

Monroe County: $3.24

Palm Beach County: $3.32

For more information on Florida gas prices, click here.