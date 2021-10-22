Man shoots and kills neighbor over an argument about a cat

Man arrested for shooting his neighbor over an argument about a cat

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A man is being held without bond in Marion County for shooting and killing his neighbor, over an argument about a cat.

Clifton Anthony Bliss Jr. was arrested on Wednesday, after detectives say he became angry when his neighbor’s cat entered his property.

During the investigation, detectives said that Bliss retrieved his firearm and told his neighbor, James Arland Taylor Jr., that he was going to shoot the cat.

Deputies said Taylor asked him not to shoot the cat, so instead Bliss shot and killed the neighbor.

Bliss faces second-degree homicide charges.