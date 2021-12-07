Omicron variant found in Florida, doctors say

Florida has become the 20th state with a presence of the omicron COVID-19 variant after a case was confirmed in Tampa.

The omicron variant has now reached Florida.

The James A. Haley Veterans Hospital in Tampa confirmed its first case of the new strain that has now reached 20 states.

In a statement, the hospital said: “The patient is experiencing mild symptoms and had recently returned from international travel. Our providers were able to quickly detect, test, confirm and add this data to our developing understanding of this strain.”

COVID-19 cases are surging across the United States, up 27% in the last week, though Florida has reported a consistent number of infections over recent weeks.

Research is still being done on the severity of the omicron variant and while it may not be as deadly as other strains, it does appear that it might be more contagious.

Health experts say delta remains the dominant variant in the United States.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has made it clear that Florida will not be taking extensive measures or adding any mandates, despite any new variants or potential surges.