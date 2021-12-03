Florida COVID numbers remain consistent, state says

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Florida’s health department reported 10,892 new COVID-19 cases across the state this week, a number that is consistent with the past six weeks.

That total is higher than the previous week (9,645) but virtually the same as the two weeks prior (10,890 and 10,711), according to the Florida Department of Health’s weekly coronavirus report, released Friday evening.

The state’s new-case positivity rate for the period of Nov. 26 to Dec. 2 was 2.5%, the highest since the week that began Oct. 22.

New infections and positivity rates remain far below what Florida experienced during the summer surge, which peaked in August with more than 150,000 weekly cases and a positivity rate surpassing 20%.

See the state’s full weekly data report below: