Florida grandmother fatally shot while watching TV on Thanksgiving, family says

Police: 2 others hurt

Chris Gothner, Digital Journalist

Stuart shooting scene (Stuart PD)

STUART, Fla. – A Florida grandmother was killed in a triple shooting on Thanksgiving Day as she was watching TV in her recliner, according to family members.

The shooting happened at around 7:40 p.m. Thursday evening in Stuart, according to police.

West Palm Beach ABC affiliate WPBF reports that the woman, identified by family members as 73-year-old Mattie Lou Jones, was a former cook and mother of eight.

Jones’ granddaughter told the station the fatal gunshot passed through Jones’ window and struck her in the face.

Police said two others were critically wounded.

Witnesses told WPBF that two groups of young people in the street exchanging gunfire at the time of the shooting.

