Don’t do this! Florida boater seen making very questionable towing decision

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – It seems more and more Florida boaters need a lesson in towing safety.

Vicki Reed was driving on I-275 near St. Petersburg on Saturday, when she could not believe what passed her in the right lane.

A red Toyota Camry was seen driving at highway speeds with a boat ratcheted to its roof.

The Camry’s rear end was seen riding low for good reason.

Hopefully, those rachets held and the boat made it to the water, and didn’t go sailing down the interstate.

This is just the latest time we’ve seen boaters make a questionable towing decision.

Last month, a massive open fisherman got stuck at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood Int’l Airport when a man tried to make an ill-advised pickup, while towing the yellow yacht.