Major delays at FLL because of a boat not a plane

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Don’t do this!

A driver was apparently picking up someone at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, when his luxury fishing boat suddenly got stuck.

Christian Minor told Local 10 News he came upon the delays, and then saw the yellow open fisherman stuck on an overhang between Gate 2 and Gate 3 in the arrivals area on Monday.

Minor tweeted, “How do you know you’re in South Florida? When some idiot tries to drive their massive boat through Flight Arrivals and gets it stuck, backing up traffic for hours… #FloridaMan.”

Minor said crews directed traffic around the dry-docked yacht, while firefighters worked to free it.