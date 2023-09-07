Florida man arrested for attempting to cross Atlantic in homemade vessel resembling a hamster wheel

Florida man arrested after trying to make a third trip on a homemade vessel.

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – As authorities across the state of Florida were preparing for Hurricane Franklin, a Florida man was planning a trip to London, on his homemade boat that looks like a hamster wheel.

According to an arrest affidavit, Reza Baluchi, 44, was found by United States Coast Guard officials east of Tybee Island on Aug. 26.

According to officers, Baluchi said he intended to reach London. Upon inspection of the vessel, which officers said was held together by wiring and buoys, they determined the voyage was not safe and told Baluchi his vessel was not safe.

USCG officers said Baluchi was armed with a 12-inch knife and threatened to harm himself if officers attempted to remove him from his vessel.

On Aug. 27, officers said they attempted to remove Baluchi from his vessel, but this time he displayed two knives and threatened to blow himself up. Officers said they delivered food and water and told Baluchi about the incoming hurricane.

USCG officers made a third attempt to remove Baluchi on Aug. 29 and he agreed.

Baluchi was taken to the USCG Base in Miami Beach on Sept. 1 where he was arrested.

According to the arrest affidavit, it was not Baluchi’s first time attempting to travel long distances on a homemade vessel. USCG officers intervened on voyages attempted in 2014, 2016 and 2021 from the states of Florida, South Carolina and Georgia.