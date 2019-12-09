Family members of innocent victims in Miramar police shooting angry over lack of answers

CORAL GABLES, Fla – Relatives are heartbroken by the loss of young father Frank Ordonez, but they're also angry.

They want answers after Ordonez, a UPS delivery truck driver, died during a shootout between police and criminal suspects on a busy street during rush hour.

His step father has been very vocal in the days since the shooting, saying the situation was chaotic and made worse by police tactics.

It began after two men robbed a jewelry store in Coral Gables.

The pair then took Ordonez hostage inside his UPS truck, leading police on a chase through Miami-Dade County and all the way into Broward County.

It would end in a bloodbath; a shootout between police and the suspects that would also claim the life of a nearby motorist, 70 year old Rick Cutshaw, in addition to Ordonez and the two suspects.

Cutshaw’s family is scattered across the country and around the world.

They're shocked and they also want answers as to how and why this escalated so quickly.

The medical examiner released both bodies to the families but did not share the exact causes of death.