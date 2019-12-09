UPS drivers across nation to honor fallen co-worker killed in South Florida shootout

MIRAMAR, Fla. – UPS drivers working in their trucks are planning to honor their fallen co-worker Frank Ordonez with a special tribute Monday.

Ordonez was kidnapped Thursday when two men stole his UPS truck following a botched jewelry store robbery. The men drove the vehicle to Miramar in a high-speed chase which ended in a violent shootout that left the suspects dead, along with Ordonez and an innocent bystander.

At 5 p.m. Monday, all company drivers across the nation will turn on their 4-way flashers, or “brights,” to honor Ordonez. Drivers are being asked to make sure they are in a safe location before turning on their lights.

Ordonez leaves behind two young daughters.