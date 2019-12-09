’Sewage water flowing onto kitchen’ in South Florida Wendy’s

Published: December 9, 2019, 9:09 am Updated: December 9, 2019, 11:53 am

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A state inspector found “sewage water flowing into the kitchen and prep areas” in a South Florida Wendy’s last week.

The Miami Gardens fast-food restaurant was open for business and serving food while this was going on.

There was also mold in the ice machine.

There were no places in Broward or Monroe Counties ordered shut last week.

Below is a list of violations listed in the inspection.

The Wendy’s was allowed to re-open following an ordered clean up and re-inspection.

WENDY’S

18181 NW 27TH AVENUE

MIAMI GARDENS

ORDERED SHUT 12/3/19

14 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Sewage/wastewater backing up through floor drains. Observed sewage water flowing onto the kitchen and prep areas of the establishment. Sewage/wastewater was not able to be contained. Establishment is open to the public.”

“Observed standing water in-floor drain/floor drain draining very slowly by the drive-thru ice bin, and the ice machine areas.”

"Accumulation of food debris/grease on food-contact surface. Observed food debris on the bun oven."

“Observed accumulation of black/green mold-like substance inside the ice bin. By the drive-thru station.”

“Observed interior of all reach-in cooler soiled with accumulation of food residue. **Repeat Violation**”

“Grease accumulated on kitchen floor and/or under cooking equipment.”