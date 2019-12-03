MIAMI – Food Trucks rarely make the Dirty Dining list, but last week an inspector with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation put the emergency brakes on La Primera's food truck.

La Primera is a grocery store and cafeteria on NW 103rd Street.

According to the inspection, they have a food truck as well.

Rodent droppings were found in the truck.

A "Stop Sale" was ordered on several food items due to temperature issues.

Below is a list of places and some of their violations.

All the places mentioned were allowed to reopen following an ordered clean up and re-inspection.

LA PRIMERA (MOBILE)

3540 NW 103RD STREET

MIAMI

ORDERED SHUT 11/25/19

35 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Observed approximately three rodent droppings inside food truck next to pots on a shelf under the steam table, also observed approximately four rodent droppings in dishwasher area behind three-compartment sink shelves located in the kitchen area, approximately two rodent droppings near to-go containers service also approximately four rodent droppings by the back exit door of the food truck.”

“Stop Sale issued on potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food due to temperature abuse. Observed watermelon (65 degrees Fahrenheit - Cold Holding); cheese (62 degrees Fahrenheit - Cold Holding); cooked beef (73 degrees Fahrenheit - Cold Holding); raw pork (65 degrees Fahrenheit); cooked chicken (66 degrees Fahrenheit - Cold Holding); chicken wings (48 degrees Fahrenheit - Cold Holding) stored in reach-in cooler outside. Held overnight.”

"Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, or food storage area. Observed approximately three flies in prep area not fully enclosed with ceiling, but walls are half concrete, half mesh larger than 2 inches, where the employee was cutting meat. Flies were not touching food or equipment."

"Employee touched bare body part and then engaged in food preparation, handled clean equipment or utensils, or touched unwrapped single-service items without washing hands. Employee touched her face and put on gloves without washing hands. Spoke to employee and she washed hands."

"Clean glasses, cups, bowls, plates, pots and pans not stored inverted or in a protected manner."

"Cleaned and sanitized equipment or utensils not properly stored."

"Clean equipment and utensils stored in a room that is not fully enclosed (open to outdoors/screened). Observed a prep table, one cooler, one freezer, slicer, pots, pans, knives, blender, plastic containers stored on the side of a building with ceiling, but no solid walls. Walls are half of a fence."

"Mobile food dispensing vehicle connected to utilities on more than a temporary basis. Observed permanent plumbing, to the floor of the parking lot. Electric pipes attached to the existing grocery store's structure. Food truck has a siding attached by the wheels and the back area and tow hitch is located next to the building in a not accessible area which makes it not Mobil. There is a solid ceiling attached to the mobile unit. **Repeat Violation**"

"Mobile food dispensing vehicle service opening not kept closed except during food service. **Repeat Violation**"

"Food stored outside. Observed reach-in cooler and reach-in freezer units, stored outside in an area not completely enclosed with ceiling, but walls are half concrete half mesh larger than 2 inches. Observed bags of bread, boxes of plantains and potatoes stored outside too. **Repeat Violation**"

"Openings to the outside for equipment, such as ventilation fans, not screened or otherwise protected when the equipment is not in operation. Mobile unit has a hole in the floor.**Repeat Violation**"

"Slicer blade soiled with old food debris."

"Soda gun soiled."

“Certified Food Manager or person in charge lacks knowledge of foodborne illnesses and symptoms of illness that would prevent an employee from working with food, clean equipment and utensils, and single-service items.”

"Proof of required state approved employee training not available for some employees."

DON CARLIN RESTAURANT

11447 WEST OAKLAND PARK BLVD.

SUNRISE

ORDERED SHUT 11/25/19

16 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed one live roach on steam table then fall to floor. Roach killed. Observed one live roach on wall behind cook line. Roach killed. Observed one live roach crawling on stove door. Roach killed. Observed one live roach crawling under true reach-in freezer. Observed four live roaches behind true freezer, between wall and electrical pipe."

“Potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food cooked/heated yesterday/on a previous day not cooled from 135 degrees Fahrenheit to 41 degrees Fahrenheit within a total of 6 hours. Food has been cooling overnight. See Stop Sale. Cooked rice and beans (41-50 degrees Fahrenheit - Cooling) dated 11/24. In deep covered containers stacked on top of each other. **Repeat Violation**”