Car thieves caught on camera stealing Mercedes SUV from Miami home

MIAMI, Fla. – Surveillance video caught two thieves in the act of stealing a dark blue Mercedes SUV.

The car's owners also caught the suspects in action, after receiving alerts on a cellphone app.

"Honestly the first reaction was to not let the leave with my car," said victim Sabrina Peixoto.

Peixoto said she was in bed when she received an alert on her cell phone that she had left her headlights on.

Her boyfriend went outside to shut them off.

What the couple didn't know at the time is that the thieves were hiding outside of their home, waiting for the opportunity to steal the vehicle.

"He manually shut off the lights, locked the car, came inside and was like 'hey, something is up with your car, the lights won't shut off,'" Peixoto explained. "Within like 30 seconds we heard the engine start and then I am looking at the camera and I see the car lights turn on and two people in my car, and I was like 'there is someone in my car.'"

The crooks slammed into neighboring cars, severely damaging Peixoto's Mercedes, before driving off.

She quickly called police, and then her father.

"He told me to get on to my phone and shut off my car, so that is what I did," she said.

That forced the suspects to ditch the vehicle just a block away, near Southwest 15th Avenue and 9th Street in Miami.

Anyone with information on the theft or that may recognize the thieves is urged to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).