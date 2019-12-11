Man saves his dog from attacking dog with gunshot, also shoots fellow owner

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A 74-year-old man turned to gunfire to save his dog from being attacked by another dog.

Manuel Alen was walking his Jack Russel mix, Little Paco, on the same familiar path they’ve taken for the last 11 years when a large black lab named Claire attacked the dog out of nowhere.

“Before I could even react (the dog) grabbed him by the belly (shaking) him like a rag doll,” Manuel said. “He was killing my dog.”

Manuel, who carries his permitted firearm for self-defense, pulled out his gun and shot the black lab.

Valeria Rodriguez, Claire’s owner, reacted by barreling towards Alen.

“There was a lot of screaming and then I see this person coming at me full bore, screaming ‘You shot my dog!’, ‘You shot my dog!’” Alen said.

Alen fired his gun again, striking Rodriguez in her abdomen.

“I’m really, really sorry I shot that lady. I was shocked when I pulled that trigger because never done that in my life,” Alen said. “Not outside the war.”

Alen, a consensus great neighbor from surrounding residents, was arrested following the incident and took his first ride in a police car and his first stay in jail.

“He’s always with his dog,” Alen’s neighbor Luis Valdes said. “I could be out any time of night driving and he’s walking his dog. He loves being outside talking to neighbors.

Rodriguez is expected to make a full recovery, as is Little Paco.

Alen faces aggravated battery charges and is scheduled to appear in court in January.