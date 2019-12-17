Same pipe in Miami Beach bursts twice in less than 24 hours

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Crews just finished replacing a broken pipe in Miami Beach when a second one ruptured just feet away.

On Monday afternoon, a 60-year-old pipe ruptured around 5:30 p.m. at 74th Street and Carlyle Avenue. The water flooded the street and forced tenants from one apartment building to evacuate as a result.

Water was shut off to surrounding apartments as crews worked hours to repair the pipe.

“We were able to replace about 14 feet of water line last night and by about 11 p.m., all of the neighborhood had their water restored,” Miami Beach public works director Roy Coley said.

By dawn Tuesday, the pipe ruptured a second time causing the soil to crater and fill with water.

Residents at the same location were once again without water.

Red caution markers were set up to warn residents to avoid the area as the ground may be stable, as crews once again worked to repair the pipe.

By 11:30 a.m, water was restored to all residents.

Coley says that crews should wrap up the repairs by later today barring any setbacks.

Deferred maintenance, Coley explained, is a cause for the pipe not being replaced sooner. Miami Beach has a list of aging pipes for replacement with this pipe on it.