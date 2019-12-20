After Marc Anthony’s yacht catches fire, Coast Guard tries to prevent fuel spill
Coast Guard intervenes in cleanup of Latin singer’s yacht on Watson Island
MIAMI – The U.S. Coast Guard is trying to prevent more than 10,000 gallons of fuel from spilling from a scorched luxury yacht owned by Marc Anthony after it caught fire at a Miami marina.
The Latin singer's 120-foot yacht, named "Andiamo," caught fire Wednesday night at the Island Gardens marina on Watson Island.
According to a Coast Guard news release, a trust fund was opened to help pay for the cleanup, estimated to cost $300,000.
Fort Lauderdale-based Resolve Marine will be responsible for fuel removal, while Tow Boat US will be tasked with removing the vessel from Biscayne Bay.
Anthony's publicist said the Grammy Award winner wasn't on the yacht when it caught fire. Two crew members who were safely escaped.
The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the cause of the fire.
