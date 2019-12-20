Davie police officer trying to shoot dog accidentally shoots self
Officer expected to be OK; dog grazed by bullet
DAVIE, Fla. – A Davie police officer accidentally shot himself Friday morning, police said.
The officer was attempting to shoot a dog that charged at him at a home on Southwest 116th Way, Davie police Lt. Mark Leone said.
The officer was expected to be OK, as is the dog that was grazed by the bullet, Leone said.
No other information was immediately made available.
