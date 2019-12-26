Carjacking ends near Boys & Girls Clubs

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, Fla. – A suspect remains on the loose after an armed carjacking around 2 p.m. led Miami-Dade Police on a chase that ended in Northwest Miami-Dade.

After the short chase that came to a halt near the Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami building at 10915 N.W. 14th Ave., the two men bailed out of the car and took off on foot. One of the suspects was apprehended behind The Boys and Girls Club.

Another remains at large.

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.