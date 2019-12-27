Scooter collides with Broward County bus

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Hollywood Police are on the scene of a fatal crash involving a scooter and a Broward County bus. It happened in the 1600 block of North Ocean Drive.

The driver of the scooter has reportedly died. The name of the victim has not yet been released.

North Ocean Drive is closed from Balboa Street to East Dania Beach Boulevard as the investigation into what happened continues.

(This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.)