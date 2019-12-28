Miami man’s Manhattan assault in broad daylight called hate crime

NEW YORK – A Miami man has been arrested and charged with assault as a hate crime after he allegedly punched and kicked a 65-year-old man in midtown Manhattan on Monday.

The suspect, Steven Jorge, 28, also allegedly yelled “F*** you, Jew,” at the victim, according to New York Police. The incident happened about two blocks away from Grand Central Terminal at 11 a.m.

Jorge was arrested at 11:10 a.m. Monday after police received a 911 call about the 65-year-old male victim, who was allegedly punched in the face and kicked after he fell to the ground.

New York’s Mayor Bill de Blasio says the NYPD will increase its presence in several neighborhoods with large Jewish populations. Police said these types of incidents have been on the rise since two men attacked a Kosher supermarket in Jersey City in early December.

According to court documents, Jorge will appear in New York Criminal Court on Jan. 10, 2020. A judge ordered he undergo a psychiatric exam.