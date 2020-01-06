2 women killed after car crashes into concrete barrier wall

MIAMI – Two women were killed Monday morning when their car crashed into a concrete barrier wall while the driver was trying to head north on Interstate 95 from the Julia Tuttle Causeway, authorities confirmed.

According to Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Alex Camacho, one of the women was driving a silver Nissan sedan when she lost control of the car while making a right turn on the entrance ramp to northbound Interstate 95 from the westbound lanes of I-195.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The passenger was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center, where she died.

The northbound ramp to I-95 was closed after the crash and reopened shortly before 11 a.m.

The women’s identities have not yet been released.