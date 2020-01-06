Bursting pipes spill 126 million gallons of sewage, Fort Lauderdale officials report

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The recent six sewage spills in Fort Lauderdale discharged about 126.8 million gallons of wastewater, authorities reported on Monday afternoon.

According to the city’s report to Broward County, the main breaks in Rio Vista spilled nearly 113 million gallons of sewage. The city reported 35.4 million gallons in the neighborhood’s Hector Park area and 77.5 million gallons in the Virginia Young Park area.

Authorities reported there were 13.7 million gallons spilled in the Himmarshee Canal and nearly 200,000 gallons of sewage in the Victoria Park neighborhood. The main break at the Coral Ridge Country Club Estates resulted in 8,075 gallons of sewage, according to the report.

