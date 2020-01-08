Police investigate social media threat against Coral Gables school

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – Police are investigating a social media threat made against a school in Coral Gables, authorities confirmed Wednesday.

Miami-Dade police Detective Christopher Thomas said at least one officer from his department responded to the Henry S. West Laboratory School at 5300 Carillo St. as backup to Miami-Dade Schools Police.

He said the Miami-Dade Police Department is not the lead agency in the investigation.

The School Board later confirmed that a student showed the threatening video posted to social media to a school administrator, who then notified the school resource officer.

School Board officials said the video was not taken on campus nor shot during school hours.

The female middle school student who took the video will be disciplined in accordance with the Student Code of Conduct.