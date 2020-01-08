Surveillance video shows North Miami shooting victim stumble onto street

NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – Surveillance video obtained Wednesday shows a 24-year-old man stumbling out of a North Miami restaurant and onto the street after he was shot several times.

The shooting occurred Tuesday night on Northwest Seventh Avenue near Northwest 125th Street.

Police said the shooting stemmed from an argument inside The Licking restaurant.

“From what we’ve gathered, there was some type of argument that ensued in the restaurant and then it became physical," North Miami police Officer Natalie Buissereth said. "From there it went out into the roadway, and this is where the victim was shot.”

The victim was shot multiple times in the leg and taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Buissereth said the shooting suspect remained at the scene and was cooperating with police.

Nobody inside the restaurant wanted to comment on the shooting.

The surveillance video is just one of the possible pieces of evidence police will use to help them in their investigation.