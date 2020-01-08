Restaurant melee turns into street shooting in North Miami
Gunman leaves 1 injured
NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – Officers responded to the popular Licking Miami restaurant after a shooting left a man wounded in the street Tuesday in North Miami.
Witnesses said there was an argument before 6:30 p.m. at the restaurant, known for its soul food and love of hip-hop culture.
The shooting was near the intersection of Northwest Seventh Avenue and Northwest 125th Street.
Abed Baker said he was driving to work when he saw a man lying in the middle of the street.
“I looked and there was a lot of blood coming out,” Baker said.
According to Natalie Buissereth, a spokesperson for the North Miami Police Department, the suspected gunman cooperated with police officers after shooting the man in the leg.
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel took the wounded man to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center.
Copyright 2020 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.