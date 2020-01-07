North Miami Beach police pass out fliers in hopes of finding cyclist’s killer

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – North Miami Beach police passed out fliers Tuesday in hopes of finding someone with information about the fatal shooting of a cyclist that occurred over the weekend.

Local 10 News obtained surveillance video this week that shows Clifton Cargill early Sunday morning driving into the back alley area of a Miami-Dade County bicycle shop where he would often meet his friends for weekend cycling.

Minutes later, police arrived at the scene and Cargill was pronounced dead.

Police said the shooting happened shortly before 7 a.m.

Glass, likely from his car window, could be seen all over the pavement.

The 51-year-old, who was originally from Jamaica, was a respected figure in the cycling community.

The same day he was killed, those close to him held a prayer in his honor.

By all accounts, Cargill was a good man who simply loved the world of cycling.

"Never saw it coming," said Kofi Cathcart, a member of Cargill's Dutty Ridas cycling group. "I didn't believe it when I saw the messages on my phone."

Cargill is survived by a large family.