Police hope new surveillance video provide clues in deadly shooting of local cyclist

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – New surveillance video is showing the moments that led up to a deadly ambush outside a Miami-Dade County bicycle shop.

Authorities are asking for the public's help in tracking down the shooter.

Police are hoping the new surveillance video helps bring them closer to solving the murder mystery.

Meanwhile, friends and family members of the victim, Clifton Cargill, paid their respects at a makeshift memorial outside the shop where he was killed while waiting to start his usual Sunday bike ride.

"We had to come out here just to show our love," said Yvette Thompson.

Candles and flowers were placed in Cargill's memory.

"Never saw it coming," said Kofi Cathcart, a member of Cargill's Dutty Ridas cycling group. "I didn't believe it when I saw the messages on my phone."

Police investigating the shooting of Clifton Cargill, a local cycling group leader, outside a North Miami Beach bike shop.

Cathcart told Local 10 News that Cargill was more than the group's leader, but also a valued friend.

"Just a good guy," he said. "A good, good, good, guy."

Newly released surveillance video may provide a crucial clue for detectives as they continue investigating the deadly encounter.

It shows Cargill pulling into the parking lot, his bicycle attached to his car.

He goes out of frame as he nears the rear of the shop. About 10 to 15 minutes later, first responders begin to arrive.

The hope is that the footage helps detectives create a timeline and find the person, or persons, responsible.

Meanwhile, cyclists from around the area gathered for a candlelight vigil for Cargill, saying goodbye to a beloved member of the bike riding community.