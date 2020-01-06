Robbers target tourists flaunting jewelry, luxury watches

Model Max Wyatt is not alone. The social media influencer from the United Kingdom is among the tourists who said attractive robbers targeted them in Miami-Dade County.

Wyatt was at Club Space in downtown Miami when he said a woman persuaded him to go to a motel in Brickell. He said she drugged him, and when he woke up his $15,000 Rolex and his cell phone were gone.

Three men from Denmark said they met the robbers at Mango’s Tropical Cafe in South Beach, and they invited them to their hotel room on Ocean Drive. The men told police officers the robbers also drugged them before taking their cash and jewelry.

The robbers in the two cases haven’t been caught.

Miami Beach detectives did solve the robbery case of a tourist from New York and arrested Andria Banks, a 35-year-old transgender woman who was born Dacorian Dewayne Greer. Banks allegedly met her victim at the W South Beach Hotel and robbed him of about $500,000 in jewelry at the Bellini condominium in Bal Harbour.