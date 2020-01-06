74ºF

Local News

5 hospitalized, including child, after house fire in Miami

Police say 17-year-old helped save people inside home

Terrell Forney, Reporter

David Dwork, Digital Journalist

A large presence from Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to a house fire in Miami. (WPLG)

MIAMI – Five people, including a child, have been hospitalized after a house fire in Miami.

The blaze broke out in the area of Northwest 16th Avenue and 123rd Street in City of Miami.

A large presence from Miami-Dade Fire Rescue was quickly on scene to extinguish the flames.

The fire started at the one story home at approximately 3 p.m. Monday.

Video from SKY 10 showed several people on gurneys being taken to ambulances by rescue workers, including a woman with what appeared to be a toddler on her lap.

The child was taken by helicopter to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center's burn unit due to injuries sustained during the fire.

A child injured in a house fire is taken off a helicopter at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Police said a 17-year-old boy was responsible for saving four of the individuals inside the home, including the child and its grandparents.

