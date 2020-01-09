Miami Carol City Senior High School student accused of bringing gun to school

MIAMI – A Miami Carol City Senior High School student was arrested Wednesday for making a social media threat against another student and for bringing a weapon on campus, Daisy Gonzalez-Diego, a spokeswoman for Miami-Dade County Public Schools, said in a statement.

According to Gonzalez-Diego, someone reported the post to school officials before the weapon was discovered.

“We are grateful for engaged and responsible individuals who continue to put the safety and well-being of students above all else,” Gonzalez-Diego said. “Miami-Dade County Public Schools remains steadfast in its commitment to teach core values and urges parents to speak to their children about the importance of acting responsibly and to avoid engaging in activities that will have life-altering consequences.”

According to his arrest report, the 14-year-old student made the social media threats to a Carol City Middle School student over winter break.

Police said the teen was taken to the assistant principal’s office Wednesday after school officials became aware of the threats.

According to the report, an unloaded 9-mm Glock handgun was found in the student’s backpack when it was searched, along with two fully loaded magazines.

The teen waived his first appearance in juvenile court Friday.

He faces charges of carrying a concealed firearm, possession of a firearm by a minor and possession of a firearm on school property.