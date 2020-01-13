Kitten found with tail chopped off in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Erin Wilson said she felt compelled to help a kitten with her tail chopped off.

Wilson told Local 10 News she found the 3-month-old kitten, now affectionately known as Seven, wandering without a tail in her Pembroke Pines neighborhood off Sheridan Street and Dykes Road.

“She would cower in a corner and if she felt like she didn’t have an escape, she would hiss to try to scare you away,” Wilson said Monday.

Wilson spent days trying to catch the cat, eventually using a trap baited with food. Then she saw the clean cut to the tail.

“I had no idea what it was,” Wilson said. “All I could tell is that it was very infected.”

She went to an emergency veterinarian who focused on treating the serious wound and then sent the X-rays and photographs to a forensic veterinarian who specializes in animal cruelty.

This is an X-ray of a kitten found with her tail chopped off.

Wilson said she was told the wound “was fresh, that it didn’t look like something had rotted off, like an animal bite that got infected.”

“It was probably a machete, something -- a chop wound of some kind,” Wilson said she was told.

Dr. Martha Smith-Blackmore said she’s waiting to speak with police, who said a police report has been filed.

In the meantime, a GoFundMe page has been created to help pay for Seven’s surgery.