Father of woman killed while driving on I-95 arrives from Cuba on special Visa

MIAMI – An emotional night at Miami International Airport as a father arrives from Cuba to bury his young daughter.

Melissa Gonzalez, 22, was shot and killed ten days ago while driving southbound on I-95 in Miami-Dade County's West Little River neighborhood.

On Monday night, Melissa's father, Julian Gonzalez, arrived to a number of hugs and tears.

"I feel very pain," he said. "I feel very pain for Melissa, my daughter."

He will be allowed to remain in the country for ten days in order to help plan and attend his daughter’s funeral.

Gonzalez's mother, Sheila Nunez, was also at the airport to greet her ex-husband.

His humanitarian visa from Cuba was fast tracked thanks, in part, to Senator Marco Rubio.

"We want to say thank you to all the community of Miami for all the help, all the support for my family," she said.

Man discusses hearing gunshots that killed woman driving on I-95

Melissa Gonzalez had recently graduated from Florida International University and was planning to take the LSAT exam.

She was shot while driving with her boyfriend on I-95, near the exit for northwest 79th Street.

Detectives have since ruled out road rage, and suspect it may have been a stray bullet that struck Gonzalez.

Police released an image of a car they are looking for.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).