Man discusses hearing gunshots that killed woman driving on I-95

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A man that heard the shooting that killed a young woman on I-95 is discussing what happened that night.

22-year-old Melissa Gonzalez was killed earlier this month while driving on I-95 in West Little River.

The man who witnessed the shooting does not want to be identified because he fears whoever killed Gonzalez could go after him too.

“The second they started shooting, it scared me,” said the man.

He tells Local 10 News he was standing in a parking lot near the highway, about to wash his car, when he heard a series of rapid fire gunshots.

“It was like eight shots in a row,” said the man.

He says he dropped to the ground as soon as the bullets went flying the night of January 3.

The man also said he didn’t see the shooting or Gonzalez’s vehicle, but he did see a suspicious gray car leaving the area on a service road.

Gonzalez, a recent FIU graduate, was planning to take the LSAT, but her dreams of becoming a lawyer were cut short that evening while driving on the busy South Florida highway near northwest 79th street, with her boyfriend in the passenger seat.

Detectives have ruled out road rage. They released an image of a car they’re looking for, which can be seen below.

Police are searching for this car in connection to a deadly shooting on I-95.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).