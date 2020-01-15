12-inch water main break reported in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A 12-inch water main break occurred Wednesday afternoon in Fort Lauderdale’s Victoria Park neighborhood.

City officials said in a news release that a contractor doing work in the area struck the water main.

The intersection of Northeast Fourth Street and Seventh Avenue was shut down so crews could work to isolate the break and stop the flow.

Drivers are asked to seek alternate routes.

“This water main break is not related to the work being done in Victoria Park to replace a 16-inch sewer main,” the news release stated.

City officials said Wednesday’s water main break does not involve any sewage.