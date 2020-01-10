Mayor: Fort Lauderdale’s $65M sewer pipe project to be completed by 2026

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – After a Town Hall meeting on Thursday night, Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis said the $65 million projects to prevent future sewage spills will be completed by 2026, and an assessment of the sewer force main system will be completed by March.

Trantalis also said that when he was elected in 2018 commissioners were “burdened with a management team that was in total denial" about the state of the city’s crumbling sewer pipes and they had “abandoned" plans to replace the 54-inch sewer pipe that broke in December in the Rio Vista neighborhood.

“We also are committed not to repeat past mistakes and defer vital maintenance,” Trantalis said.

Trantalis said the city’s previous administration allocated $120 million -- meant to be used for utility upgrades -- to balance the operating budget. He and City Manager Chris Lagerbloom said they are putting a stop to the practice.