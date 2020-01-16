Man wearing ‘I don’t care’ hoodie burglarizes home in North Miami Beach

A man wearing a hoodie that read “I don’t care” recently burglarized a home in North Miami Beach, authorities announced Thursday on social media.

Surveillance video from inside the home shows the burglar looking around the residence. At one point he looks outside, appearing to make sure no one is watching him.

If anyone has any information, please call us @myNMBPolice 305-949-5500 pic.twitter.com/w6OzdL9jaK — North Miami Beach PD (@myNMBPolice) January 16, 2020

No further details about the incident were immediately released by police.

Those with information about the burglar’s identity are asked to call Detective Cabrera at 305-948-2940, ext. 3627. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.