1 dead after wrong-way crash on Don Shula Expressway

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – One person is dead and others injured after a wrong-way driver caused a massive police-involved crash Friday afternoon on the Don Shula Expressway.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a white Volkswagen was heading northbound in the southbound lanes near Killian Drive and crashed into a Miami-Dade police cruiser before ricocheting into a white Jeep.

The wrong-way driver died at the scene.

One person was killed in this police-involved crash on the Don Shula Expressway. (WPLG)

The driver of the Jeep was seen being put into an ambulance and taken to Jackson South Medical Center in stable condition. The police officer was also taken to the hospital in stable condition.

“It’s a very tragic accident,” Detective Argemis Colome said. "But, again, the only good thing that we can see right now is it could have been a lot more vehicles due to the rush hour and being in an expressway where vehicles are not traveling 20 or 25 mph.”

Investigators are attempting to determine how the driver of the Volkswagen was able to get onto the highway traveling in the wrong direction.