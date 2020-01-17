Woman struck by stray bullet inside Fort Lauderdale home

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A woman was struck by a stray bullet Thursday night while she was inside her home in Fort Lauderdale, police said.

The incident was reported around 9:45 p.m. in the 2800 block of Northwest 26th Street.

According to Fort Lauderdale police spokeswoman Casey Liening, the bullet came from outside and struck the woman in the leg.

She was taken to Broward Health Medical Center. Local 10 News reporter Hatzel Vela said she’ll likely be released later Friday.

A bullet hole could be seen in a window of the home.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Detective Knapp at 954-828-4787 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.