Body of missing Utah woman pulled from lake behind Fort Lauderdale hotel

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A woman visiting South Florida from Salt Lake City, Utah was found dead near the hotel she was staying in.

Police were seen early Saturday afternoon removing a body from a large lake that is adjacent to the Fort Lauderdale Westin Hotel, located at 400 Corporate Dr.

Authorities later confirmed that the deceased woman was Kelly Glover, who was in South Florida on business and staying at the Westin.

On Friday, Glover’s husband, Adam Bremer, told Local 10 News that her disappearance was very bizarre.

“Her friend went to bed early [on Wednesday]," Bremer said. "My wife was still up and her friend woke up around 4 a.m. [on Thursday], and my wife was nowhere to be found and the door was left open.”

Kelly Glover's relatives said she vanished on Thursday from the Westin Hotel in Fort Lauderdale.

Hotel surveillance footage shows Glover was barefoot, going down a stairwell at 2 a.m. on Thursday. Bremer said Glover doesn’t have a history of sleepwalking.

“She didn’t have her phone or her purse,” Bremer said. “She left it in the room and that’s the last we’ve seen of her ... We text each other every morning I get up before her. I hadn’t heard from her by 9 a.m. I knew something was wrong, sent a few more, the second her friend called me I already knew.”

Police had been searching the surrounding area for Glover since Friday, but found nothing despite utilizing K-9 units, helicopters and eventually, divers.

According to Fort Lauderdale police, detectives to not suspect foul play, but the exact cause of death has not yet been determined by medical examiners. An investigation is ongoing.