Police identify body found in school lake as that of 53-year-old man

Body of Kevin Gibson found floating in lake Tuesday at Dillard High School

Amanda Batchelor, Senior Digital Editor

Police divers remove a man's body from a lake at Dillard High School in Fort Lauderdale. (WPLG)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale police on Wednesday identified a body that was found in a lake on school grounds as that of 53-year-old Kevin Gibson.

Detective Tracy Figone said Gibson’s body was discovered floating in a lake at Dillard High School on Tuesday morning.

Gibson was a resident of Fort Lauderdale.

Figone said detectives are investigating the incident as a death investigation and not a homicide.

No other details were immediately released.

