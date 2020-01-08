Police identify body found in school lake as that of 53-year-old man

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale police on Wednesday identified a body that was found in a lake on school grounds as that of 53-year-old Kevin Gibson.

Detective Tracy Figone said Gibson’s body was discovered floating in a lake at Dillard High School on Tuesday morning.

Gibson was a resident of Fort Lauderdale.

Figone said detectives are investigating the incident as a death investigation and not a homicide.

No other details were immediately released.