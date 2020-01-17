Man attacks officer in Fort Lauderdale, police say

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A man attacked a police officer on Thursday near Fort Lauderdale’s Lake Aire-Palm View neighborhood, according to the Fort Lauderdale Police Department.

Casey Liening, a spokeswoman for the department, said the officer responded about 4 p.m. to a car crash on Northwest 19th Street, between Northwest 26th Terrace and Northwest 24th Terrace.

Liening said the officer reported she was trying to stop Marcelas Jones, 29, from leaving the scene of the crash when she deployed her Taser gun. Instead of surrendering, witnesses told police officers Jones attacked the officer.

Marcelas Jones is accused of trying to leave the scene of a crash Thursday in Fort Lauderdale.

Liening said the officer suffered minor injuries.

Officers arrested Jones, who is facing charges of leaving the scene of a crash, aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest with violence.