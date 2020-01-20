Prisoner in custody after escaping from police vehicle in Hialeah

HIALEAH, Fla. – A prisoner has been apprehended after he escaped from a police car in Hialeah, authorities announced Monday.

According to Hialeah police Sgt. Ibel Perez, the incident occurred Saturday in the area of West Fourth Avenue and 21st Street.

Perez said the prisoner, identified as Samuel Orlarry Jackson, 29, jumped out of the police car window.

A perimeter was set up and Jackson was found a short time later, Perez said.

Jackson had initially been arrested for violation of an injunction, a hit-and-run accident, aggravated battery and fleeing and attempting to elude police officers, Perez said.

He now faces additional charges of prisoner escape and resisting arrest without violence.

No other details were immediately released.